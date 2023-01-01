Jamie Lynn Spears joins Dancing with the Stars

Jamie Lynn Spears has signed up to compete in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, the Sweet Magnolias actress confirmed that she will be taking part in the dancing competition alongside ballroom dancer Alan Bersten.

"I don't know if one could ever be 100% ready to take on something this big. I didn't realise what a commitment it is, but it definitely is," Jamie said of the show. "I'm ready to challenge myself."

The star also revealed that in light of the writers' and screen actors' guild strikes, she will be donating her weekly salary to the organisations.

"I want to give back to them during a time when they can't give back to themselves," the 32-year-old said.

Jamie, Britney Spears's younger sister, also joked that she is "looking forward" to the physical benefits of being on the competitive dancing TV show.

"Maybe I'll come back here and be a dress size smaller," she remarked.

After a series of teaser images for the upcoming season were released on the show's official social media profiles, multiple fans correctly guessed that Jamie would be joining the show.

"Is that Jamie Lynn Spears with Alan ?!" a fan commented referring to a picture of Jamie with her face covered. Another wrote, "I can totally see that being Jamie Lynn Spears with Alan!"

In addition to the Zoey 101 alum, TV reality stars Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson will also be contestants on the show.

The full list of celebrities and their professional partners will be announced on Wednesday.

DWTS, co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, will return this autumn.