Drew Barrymore dropped as National Book Awards ceremony host

Drew Barrymore has been removed as host for the 74th National Book Awards following her decision to resume her talk show amid ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

In a statement released on Tuesday and posted on X/Twitter, the National Book Foundation announced it had revoked the star's invitation to host the ceremony - set to take place in New York on 15 November.

"In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony," the group wrote in the statement.

"Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation."

The National Book Foundation did not share if a replacement for Drew had been chosen.

On Sunday, The Drew Barrymore Show host defended her decision to resume the talk show in an Instagram post.

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind," the star wrote. "I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

The Drew Barrymore Show will return to air on 18 September.