Meghan, Duchess of Sussex makes speech at Invictus Games event

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex apologised for being "a little late for the party" as she joined her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Germany on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex made her first appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games during the sporting event's Family & Friends party in Düsseldorf.

"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party," Meghan told attendees in a speech. "Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled at home."

Meghan noted that she was "doing school drop-off" for her and Harry's two children - four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet - before catching her flight from California to Germany.

"I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you," she said. "It is amazing."

Having heard that the week "has been off to a good start", Meghan thanked the Fisher House Foundation for their support with the event.

The organisation provides support to military and veteran families while service members are hospitalised. Nearly 100 Fisher Houses operate across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

"I was fortunate to go and visit one of their houses in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago and I was so moved by everything that they do," Meghan gushed. "As they understand, as you do, as my husband does in creating the Invictus Games, how much the value of rehabilitation matters not just as a solitary experience, but as a family. I'm really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you."

The Invictus Games, in which wounded or injured veterans compete against each other, was founded by Harry in 2014.