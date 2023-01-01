Sharna Burgess 'shocked' by Dancing with the Stars snub

Sharna Burgess was shocked to not be invited back for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

The professional dancer, who has appeared on 14 seasons of the show, discussed the snub during the premiere episode of her new podcast Old-ish.

She explained that she temporarily took a leave of absence last year after having a baby with her husband Brian Austin Green but made it clear to producers that she wanted to come back for the following season.

"I wasn't asked back to do Dancing with the Stars this year which was definitely a huge shock to me," she said in a conversation with Brian, her co-host. "Last season I was supposed to come back but Zane was only eight weeks old... It just felt like I needed to sit in motherhood with Zane... It was always, 'I want to come back next year,' and 'Of course, we love you, we'll always have you.'"

The Australian dancer revealed that she learned she hadn't been invited back when her co-stars got calls about returning but she didn't.

"Because it was such a shock, because I wasn't expecting it, it was tough," she added.

Sharing a clip of the discussion on Instagram, the 38-year-old wrote, "Working through my feelings of disappointment about DWTS. When we recorded a few days ago I was definitely still processing but trying to do it with a little grace and find my gratitude."

Burgess and Green welcomed their son Zane Walker in June 2022. The couple met through their business manager in 2010 and were subsequently partnered together during the 2021 edition of the dance series.