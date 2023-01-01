Sofia Coppola hasn't seen Spike Jonze's Her

Sofia Coppola hasn't seen her ex-husband Spike Jonze's 2013 movie Her.

In the movie, Joaquin Phoenix plays a depressed man who falls for an artificially intelligent virtual assistant amid his divorce from Catherine, played by Rooney Mara.

Many viewers believe the movie was inspired by Jonze's divorce from Coppola, to whom he was married between 1999 and 2003, and interpreted it as his response to her 2003 film Lost in Translation.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Priscilla filmmaker revealed that she never saw Her.

"I never saw it! From the trailer, it looks the same too," Coppola said. "We have the same production designer. But I haven't seen it. I know people really like that movie, but I haven't seen it. I don't know if I want to see Rooney Mara as me."

Lost in Translation follows a college graduate, played by Scarlett Johansson, who befriends Bill Murray's faded movie star in Tokyo while her photographer boyfriend, portrayed by Giovanni Ribisi, is away flirting with Anna Faris' Hollywood actress character.

Many viewers have connected Johansson's character to Coppola and Ribisi's with Jonze.

In the interview, the filmmaker revealed that director Michel Gondry scolded her at the Lost in Translation premiere to confront her about her representation of Jonze in the movie.

"He apologized to me about that," Coppola said about Gondry. "He scolded me at my premiere, but he apologized. I think he was being a good friend. He thought he was defending Spike, but he was putting me down at my premiere. It came out of him trying to be a good friend to Spike."

The Beguiled director also confirmed that Faris' character in Lost in Translation was not based on Jonze's Being John Malkovich star Cameron Diaz.

"No. It really wasn't based on her," she stated. "It was a combination of a bunch of people. It was a type, so it wasn't a diss on her."