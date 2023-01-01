Laura Linney 'glad no one was hurt' during assault outside New York fashion show

Laura Linney has addressed the moment she saw an assault outside of a recent New York Fashion Week show.

The Love Actually actress has addressed the incident, which occurred outside of the Christian Siriano 15th anniversary show at the Pierre Hotel in New York, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"You know, it was an unfortunate thing that happened, and I'm just glad that no one was severely hurt," Laura, 59, told People at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday, which marked her first appearance since the altercation.

In a video which has been shared on TikTok, the Ozark actress could be seen waiting for her car when she was approached by a fan who appeared to want an autograph from her.

The fan then appeared to tap Laura with his pen to get her attention, which caused another man who was standing nearby to stand in between the fan and the star.

The fan then pushed the arm of the second man, who said, "Hey, hey, hey, hey! No, we don't do that."

Appearing irritated, the fan punched the man in the back of the head and walked away.

Laura, appearing shocked, could then be heard asking the man who had been punched, "Are you okay?"

"I'm fine," he answered with a smile, before escorting her to her car.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the man who suffered the blow was a Fashion Week team member.

Laura was one of several stars who attended the fashion show. The star-studded guest list included Janet Jackson, Alicia Silverstone, Kesha, Avril Lavigne and Rosie Perez.