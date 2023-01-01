Adam Sandler announces new stand-up comedy tour

Adam Sandler has announced a new stand-up comedy tour.

The Big Daddy star, 57, revealed via social media that he would hit the road across North America for a new comedy stint titled the I Missed You Tour.

"Let's have some fun," Adam captioned a Wednesday announcement video on Instagram.

The 25-date tour - following the sold-out Adam Sandler LIVE tour from earlier this year - is set to kick off on 12 October in Vancouver, Canada and wrap on 12 December in Denver, Colorado.

Tour promoter Live Nation also teased that Adam would be joined by a "special guest" on the tour.

Back in August, the Uncut Gems star broke his own Rotten Tomatoes record with his new Netflix movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The film held a 96 percent Fresh score on the platform at the time.