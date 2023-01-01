Pete Davidson jokes about his 'post-rehab glow'

Pete Davidson has addressed his recent stint in rehab.

The Bupkis star, 29, joked about his "post-rehab glow" during a recent comedy show in Atlantic City with fellow comedians John Mulaney and Jon Stewart, People reported.

"I am fresh out of rehab, everyone," Pete told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Ettes Arena. "I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time's the charm!"

During the show, Pete revealed he took ketamine daily for four years. He described the drug as "magical", and recalled the its ability to alter his mind.

"One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with Schindler's List," the comedian quipped.

The King of Staten Island actor, who is set to celebrate his 30th birthday in November, also admitted he attended Aretha Franklin's 2018 funeral while high and told the audience they you shouldn't take illicit drugs after turning 30.

"(You) can't do drugs in your 30s (because) it's not cute anymore (and) you're just a drug addict," he said.

In June, it was reported that the former Saturday Night Live star had checked into rehab to address his ongoing mental health issues.