Erinn Westbrook and husband Andrew welcome first child

Erinn Westbrook and her husband Andrew have welcomed their first child.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Riverdale star announced that she and her husband became parents on 23 August.

"No greater love," she captioned two photos of the baby. "Welcome to the world, Teddy - born August 23, 2023. You are the light of our lives & we love you endlessly."

Erinn's former Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch wrote in the comments, "My new little bestie!!! ahhhhh!!!!!" while Hayley Law, who played Valerie Brown in the show, added, "Omgosh!!!!! Congrats you beautiful mama awwww love love love."

Erinn gave birth to Teddy a few months after wrapping Riverdale, which she joined in 2021 as Tabitha Tate.

"That's a series wrap on Riverdale," Erinn shared on Instagram in June. "Congratulations to all involved. To the FANS!"

She continued at the time, "Thank you for loving this show and for embracing & championing my girl, Tabitha Tate, from the moment she arrived - has meant so much to me... Thank you @writerras for having me & entrusting me with Tabitha (& big love to @davidrapaport), to all the creatives behind the series (especially our writers) for your vision, your passion, your words... and to our talented cast & crew, for the endless hours of hard and exceptional work."

The series finale aired on 23 August, the same day Teddy was born.