NSYNC announce first song in 20 years

NSYNC will release their first song in more than 20 years later this month.

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick teased a reunion at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night when they presented the Best Pop prize to Taylor Swift.

And on Thursday morning, Universal bosses confirmed that the Bye Bye Bye hitmakers have reunited to record a song for the animated movie Trolls Band Together, featuring the voices of Justin and Anna Kendrick.

A snippet of the new song, titled Better Place, is featured in the latest trailer for the upcoming movie. It will be released on 29 September.

In the third Trolls film, it is revealed that Justin's character Branch was once part of the boyband BroZone with his four brothers. BroZone disbanded when Branch was a baby and the siblings have been estranged ever since.

While Justin's NSYNC bandmates sing on Better Place, they do not voice the boyband characters in the film; those positions are filled by Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi.

After weeks of rumours about a reunion, NSYNC surprised fans at the VMAs by presenting the Best Pop prize together.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor asked the question on everybody's lips: "Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is."

Trolls Band Together will be released in U.K. cinemas on 20 October and U.S. cinemas on 17 November.