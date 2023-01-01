Liev Schreiber confirms arrival of third child

Liev Schreiber and his partner Taylor Neisen have welcomed their first child together.

The Ray Donovan actor announced the arrival of their daughter, Hazel Bee, on Instagram on Wednesday.

"So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since," he wrote alongside close-up photos of the baby's hand and foot. "Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."

Earlier on Wednesday, Liev and Taylor were photographed with their newborn for the first time, revealing its arrival. The paparazzi pictures, published by Page Six, showed Liev, 55, pushing a buggy and Taylor, 31, carrying Hazel Bee in a baby sling while out and about in New York City.

The newborn is Taylor's first child and Liev's third. He shares two children - Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14 - with his ex Naomi Watts. They were in a relationship for 11 years before they separated in 2016.

Liev began dating the former Miss South Dakota in 2017. It was reported by DailyMail.com in July that the couple had tied the knot at their mansion in the Hamptons, New York. The marriage news has not been confirmed.

Naomi is now married to The Morning Show star Billy Crudup.