Lea Michele injures her arm

Lea Michele has suffered an arm injury.

The Glee actress shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday in which she revealed her arm was in a sling.

In the caption, she wrote, "My rendition of 'waving through the window' will be coming out soon," with a thumbs-up emoji.

Lea, 37, was referring to Waving Through a Window, a song from the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, in which the title character wears a cast on his arm.

Lea did not reveal how she suffered the injury or when it occurred. However, it likely happened this week as she was spotted at the U.S. Open at the weekend without the sling.

The injury comes less than two weeks after the actress finished her run as Fanny Brice on Funny Girl after almost a year on the Broadway stage.

After the production's final performance on 3 September, Lea told the audience "that was my dream come true".

According to The New York Times, she continued, "I was truly given the greatest gift that surpassed this dream and that was the unconditional true love and support from this cast, who has worked so, so, so hard. I was embraced with open arms the minute I came in."

Lea was brought in to replace Beanie Feldstein, the original star of the Broadway revival.