Josh Duhamel is 'very excited' about baby news

Josh Duhamel is "very excited" about having another baby.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, the actor, 50, expressed his excitement about his wife Audra Mari being pregnant with their first child together.

"I'm very excited about it, I really am," the Safe Haven star said about becoming a dad again. "And so is she, so is my son. We're very lucky and all we can hope for is a healthy baby."

Josh revealed that his 10-year-old son Axl, whom he shares with his ex-wife Fergie, is so excited about the newest addition to the family that he already has a name picked out for the baby - Gary.

"Him and Audra have this thing where they like to say the word 'Gary.' It's weird," the actor explained. He noted that they have decided not to name the baby Gary, however, he said, "We'll get a dog, we'll name the dog Gary."

The Shotgun Wedding star and the model, 29, revealed the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

"Baby Duhamel coming soon," the pair captioned a photo featuring two sonogram images.

Josh and Audra started dating in 2018 and got married in a North Dakota ceremony in September 2022.

The pair celebrated their first anniversary on 10 September.