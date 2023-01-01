Ryan Phillippe celebrates his sobriety

Ryan Phillippe has opened up about his ongoing sobriety journey.

The actor and film producer took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update on his current sobriety journey, stating that he is "feeling thankful".

"Officially the longest I've gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system (among other things...)" the 49-year-old wrote alongside a picture of himself.

The Delaware native continued, "Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance. Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good."

Ryan then reposted the selfie, in which he was holding a toothpick in his mouth, on his Instagram Story adding, "My only remaining addictions are toothpicks & self-improvement."

The comments section of the post was quickly flooded with congratulations for the Cruel Intentions star.

One Instagram user wrote, "Always rooting for you. Congratulations." While another commented, "You got this boss."

The Lincoln Lawyer actor shares two children, Ava, 24, and Deacon, 19, with his ex-wife, actress Reese Witherspoon.