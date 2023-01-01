Sean Penn calls Will Smith's Oscars slap his 'worst moment'

Sean Penn has slammed Will Smith over his infamous Oscars slap.

In 2022, Smith slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock after the comic mentioned Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith in a joke. Later that evening, the Men in Black star won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard.

Weighing in on the controversy in an interview with Variety, Penn said, "I don't know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f**king good in King Richard. So why the f**k did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f**king thing?"

"Why did I go to f**king jail for what you just did? And you're still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?" the Milk actor added in reference to his own past and the apparent double standard that exists in Hollywood.

In 1987, Penn was ordered to spend 60 days in jail after he punched a songwriter because he thought the man kissed his then-wife, Madonna.

The Oscar winner then claimed the Smith/Rock incident would have never occurred if the Academy had allowed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear at the ceremony, like he had suggested.

"This f**king bulls**t wouldn't have happened with Zelensky," he stated. "Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened."