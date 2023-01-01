Ellen DeGeneres returns to TV with gorilla conservation special

Ellen DeGeneres is making a return to television later this month with a two-hour special focusing on saving gorillas.

The 65-year-old actress and television host is set to feature in the two-hour special, Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure, which will premiere on the Discovery Channel on 23 September.

"Nothing keeps you more present than sitting with gorillas," Ellen said in a voice-over for the show's trailer, which landed on Wednesday.

Craig H. Shepherd, executive vice president at Zero Point Zero Production, which executive produced the documentary, said, "We are so thrilled to partner with Ellen, Portia (de Rossi, her wife), and their team to bring this amazing Gorilla conservation journey to life on screen. Their impact on conservation and the immediate community in Rwanda is an inspiration for all."

The documentary will follow Ellen as she travels to Rwanda to learn more about gorilla conservation efforts.

It will also document the creation of The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, which opened in February 2022.

According to a release from the Discovery Channel, since opening, the campus has hosted over 40,000 visitors and 7,500 local school children, "providing them with the opportunity to learn more about the biodiversity in their backyard and have hands-on experiences in nature".

Ellen has been off TV screens since she ended her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after 19 seasons in May 2022.