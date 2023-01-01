Ryan Reynolds jokes about selling one of his four children

Ryan Reynolds has joked about selling one of his four kids.

During the season two premiere of Welcome to Wrexham, which aired on Tuesday, the Deadpool actor and his co-owner, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, learned they needed $24.8 million (£20 million) to renovate the Welsh soccer team's stadium.

"It's a huge problem," Reynolds told Shaun Harvey, Wrexham AFC's advisor to the board, before asking if there's anything they can do "to help see this through".

"We'll find a solution because we are going to need to think outside the box and do things differently," replied Harvey.

"I'll sell one of my children," Reynolds quipped back, adding, "I have four. I don't even know their names."

The Free Guy actor shares four children with his wife Blake Lively. The couple recently welcomed their fourth child, who joined their three daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

"I don't have £20 million lying around," McElhenney, 46, playfully added. "I don't know if Ryan does, but I don't think so. He might say he does, but I would talk to Blake because I bet you he f**king doesn't."

Reynolds, also 46, and McElhenney took over the soccer club in February 2021. The documentary series follows their mission to turn the team's fortunes around.