Broadway actor Michael McGrath dies aged 65

Tony Award-winning actor Michael McGrath has died at the age of 65.

The Broadway veteran died unexpectedly in his sleep at his home in Bloomfield, New Jersey on Thursday, his publicist told The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

In 2012, McGrath won the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Cookie McGee in Nice Work If You Can Get It. He had previously been nominated for a Tony back in 2005 for originating the role of King Arthur's long-suffering sidekick Patsy in Spamalot, the stage musical based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Paying tribute to McGrath, Monty Python star Eric Idle wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, "Very saddened to hear that Michael McGrath our first and most beloved Patsy in Spamalot, has passed away. Warm hugs to all the Spamalot family and very happy memories of a lovely man."

McGrath's other theatre appearances included Swinging on a Star, Plaza Suite, Tootsie, Memphis, Anything Goes, The Honeymooners, Follies, and Wonderful Town, among others.

On television, he was best known as the announcer and sidekick on The Martin Short Show, which aired for one season between 1999 and 2000. In film, he had minor roles in Changing Lanes and The Interpreter and voiced characters in The Secret of Kells and Wolfwalkers.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, actress Toni Di Buono, and daughter, actress Katie Claire McGrath.