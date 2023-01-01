Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness separate

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have separated after 27 years of marriage.

The pair married in 1996 and have two children together, 23-year-old son Oscar and daughter, Ava, 18.

In a joint statement shared with People, Hugh and Deborra-Lee confirmed they have decided to go their separate ways.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the statement said.

Hugh, 54, and Deborra, 67, intend to remain on good terms for the sake of their children.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” the statement continued.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The former couple met on the set of Australian TV series Correlli, when Hugh was just starting his acting career and Deborra-Lee was already a star.

To celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary last year, the Wolverine star took to Instagram to declare he loved Deborra-Lee with “all my heart” as he described her as “extraordinary”.

Hugh was overheard telling photographers it was a “difficult time” for him as he stepped out in New York City on Saturday.