Leslie Jones claims Chris Rock went to counselling after Oscars slap incident

Leslie Jones has claimed Chris Rock went to counselling after Will Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars.

The Men in Black star slapped the Oscars presenter during the ceremony's live broadcast after the comic made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a recent interview with People, the Ghostbusters star, 56, claimed the "humiliating" incident "really affected" her good friend Rock.

"People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that. He had to go to counseling with his daughters," Jones told the outlet.

She added, "For a long a*s time I was just mad. Chris Rock did a f**king joke. I know Will, too... I was like, you couldn't handle that s**t afterwards. This is the Oscars. The whole world is watching. I was like, 'Chris, when he got up why didn't you run?' I would've been running around that stage like, 'Will, calm down. Jada, call your man!'"

The Saturday Night Live alum, who was speaking with People to promote her forthcoming memoir, Leslie F**king Jones, said she was grateful that Rock was able to discuss the incident in his recent Netflix special Selective Outrage.

"Everybody got p**sed off about him doing a special. That's what comedians do. Instead of us going crazy we f**king go talk about it on the f**king stage. Thank God we've got the stage," she shared.

The star's memoir will be released on 19 September.