More women come forward after Russell Brand is accused of rape and sexual assault

More women have come forward with allegations against Russell Brand since he was accused of rape and sexual assault.

Over the weekend, four women accused the Get Him to the Greek actor of rape and sexual assault relating to alleged incidents between 2006 and 2013 in a joint investigation between The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

According to reporters at The Times, they have been contacted by "several women" with claims about Brand since the publication of the bombshell article. They noted that the allegations have not yet been investigated and "will now be rigorously checked".

Since the reports first broke, representatives for the BBC and Channel 4, who Brand worked for in that time period, have announced they will be conducting investigations into the allegations. Channel 4 has also taken down all content featuring Brand from its on-demand services.

In addition, the charity Trevi Women, which supports mothers recovering from drug addiction, announced it has cut ties with the comedian.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that they have not received any reports relating to the claims.

"We will be making further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police," they added.

Brand, 48, vehemently denied the allegations in a video before the report was published, insisting that his sexual encounters were "absolutely always consensual".

"What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations," he said. "Also, it's worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack."

Brand alluded to the claims during his comedy show in London on Saturday. He told the audience, "There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about and I appreciate that you will understand."