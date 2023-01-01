Mark-Paul Gosselaar wanted to quit Hollywood after TV show cancellation

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has reflected on the time he once wanted to quit Hollywood.

During a Saved by the Bell panel at 90s Con Tampa in Florida on Sunday, the 49-year-old recalled how he felt when his TV show Pitch was cancelled after just one season in 2017.

"I wanted to quit the industry after that ended," the actor, who played catcher Mike Lawson in the Fox baseball drama, told the panel. "That's one of those, you feel like in your lifetime you're not going to be handed opportunities like that, so for that to pass in the fashion that it did it was sort of a gut punch."

Gosselaar revealed that losing the role led to him attending therapy sessions with his wife, Catriona McGinn.

"I'd come in through that front door and like my wife said in therapy sessions, 'That's not the guy I married,'" Gosselaar explained. "And you're playing this guy and then the next day, you have to jump right into that."

Gosselaar also admitted that filming the show 30 minutes from his house meant he sometimes struggled to leave his character behind.

"It is actually really difficult to go back and forth, especially when you have kids," the father of four added.

Despite earning some of the season's strongest reviews when it debuted in 2016, Fox cancelled the show after it failed to maintain its viewership.