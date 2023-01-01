Metropolitan Police receive report of alleged sexual assault against Russell Brand

London's Metropolitan Police have received a report of alleged sexual assault against Russell Brand.

Following the recent allegations accusing the British comedian of sexually assaulting multiple women, London's Metropolitan Police have confirmed a report of alleged sexual assault from 2003.

"We are aware of reporting by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches about allegations of sexual offences," a spokesperson for the force said in a statement. "On Sunday, 17 September, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003. Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support."

The statement continued, "We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police."

"We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us."

The allegations against Brand were made public in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 documentary Dispatches, which was released on Saturday.

Four women accused the actor of sexual assault and in one case, rape. According to reporters at The Times, they have been contacted by "several women" with claims against Brand since the bombshell article was published.

Following the allegations, Brand's publishing deal with Pan Macmillan imprint Bluebird has been put on hold.

"These are very serious allegations and in the light of them, Bluebird has taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand," the publishing house said in a statement.

Under his deal with Pan Macmillan, the 48-year-old published Recovery: Freedom from our Addictions in 2018. A new version of the self-help book was set to be published in May 2024, however, following the announcement, the future of the book is unknown.

Brand has denied the allegations against him, insisting that all of his sexual encounters were "absolutely always consensual".

The comedian is scheduled to perform a live show as part of his tour on 22 September at Plymouth Pavilions.