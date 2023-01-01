The Jennifer Hudson Show season two premiere delayed amid strikes

The Jennifer Hudson Show has officially been put on pause due to the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike.

The show's second season was originally slated to premiere on Monday 18 September.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dreamgirls star Hudson, the show's host, "advocated for the postponement".

Variety reports that The Jennifer Hudson Show, which is covered by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), had been planning to shoot its latest season without writers and resume with WGA scribes once a deal had been reached.

The second season was set to feature a string of high-profile guests across music, television and politics, including Usher, DJ Khaled and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

The halt in production of The Jennifer Hudson Show comes just after Drew Barrymore announced she was also putting the return of her syndicated talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, on hold. She came under fire for resuming production without writers earlier this month and subsequently cancelled its return before the programme made it to air.

CBS executives also announced The Talk was delaying its season premiere and they were evaluating plans for a new launch date.

Both shows were set to premiere on 18 September and had come under intense criticism from striking writers, who have been out of work since May.