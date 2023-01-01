Cara Delevingne planning to leave Twitter after hacking incident

Cara Delevingne is planning to leave X/Twitter over the recent hacking of her account.

The model-turned-actress took to the micro-blogging site on Monday to apologise to any followers who fell for a scam while she was locked out of her account by hackers.

"I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account. If you ever see anything about Mac books or trying to sell anything from this twitter, it is NOT REAL!!! Sorry guys! I sincerely apologize," she wrote.

The 31-year-old then declared that she will be leaving the social media site to save her fans from scams in the future.

"I am so angry at twitter or whatever the f**k it’s called now for taking so long to get my account back!!" she continued. "So many people got scammed and I am furious. I am going to delete my account so this never happens again. Still on instagram, threads and tik tok. Again, I am so sorry for this."

One troll then joked that Cara deserved to be hacked for "disrespecting Martin Brundle" by denying the Formula One correspondent a grid walk interview at the British Grand Prix in July.

She replied, "Get a life or at least a hobby!! Seriously move the f**k on."

The Suicide Squad actress previously explained that she was instructed to decline the interview by a Formula One representative.