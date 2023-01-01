Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner settle divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have settled their divorce amid their legal battle.

Following a four-month-long legal battle, Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, have settled their divorce.

The Yellowstone star's team previously won a series of legal battles after Costner's divorce attorney requested that his monthly obligation should be $63,000 (£51,000) a month, as opposed to Baumgartner's previous request for $248,000 (£200,000) per month.

Following a two-day evidentiary hearing earlier this month in Santa Barbara, California, the judge sided with Costner, TMZ has reported.

During the hearing, the judge made it clear that the former couple's prenuptial agreement would be enforced. He added that if Baumgartner challenged it, she would have to repay the actor over $1 million (£807,000) and pay his attorney's fees.

Baumgartner reportedly agreed to the terms over the weekend, signing a three-page settlement agreement. Sources also told TMZ that she got more than what had been outlined in their prenuptial agreement.

The handbag designer filed for divorce from Costner in early May after 18 years of marriage. The divorce quickly took a turn after Baumgartner demanded substantial sums of money, including $250,000 (£200,000) for child support.

Additionally, a judge ordered the designer to move out of their shared home in early July.

The pair tied the knot in 2004 and share three children.