Ashley Greene opens up about mental health struggle during Twilight

Ashley Greene has opened up about her first panic attack.

During a new interview with Mind Body Green, the actress, who is best known for playing Alice Cullen in the Twilight franchise, shared that her first panic attack occurred at the same time as her first magazine cover photoshoot.

"I grew up with a really strong work ethic - someone who you could count on. So I felt that even if I was stressed out, I had to push it down," Ashley, 36, told the publication.

The actress noted that this was also during the height of the Twilight frenzy, which became a cultural phenomenon.

"I was doing this when I was 20 years old, a time when you're really finding yourself," she shared. "I was showing up for everyone else, so I was not really showing up for myself. All of a sudden, things started to crack."

Ashley added that the end of Twilight resulted in a struggle with her mental health.

"My self-worth was tethered to this job I was doing, so when that ended, it hit me like a ton of bricks. And because I hadn't prioritized my mental health, I didn't have the tools to navigate it," she admitted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ashley, who welcomed her first baby, Kingsley, in September 2022, detailed how she copes with motherhood.

"In the moments when I'm exhausted, she's not sleeping, and I'm questioning, 'What am I doing wrong?' I reprogram myself to think I'm really grateful that I get to have moments with my baby," the star explained. "I just pay really close attention to how I choose to look at things, which is harder said than done. Even if it feels false to you, continue to feed that positive light into your brain until it starts clicking."

Ashley shares her daughter with her husband, Australian TV personality Paul Khoury.