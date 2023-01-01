Chris Evans wanted to slow down his acting career after meeting Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has revealed that he wanted to slow down his acting career after meeting Alba Baptista.

During a new interview with GQ for the latest cover profile, the 42-year-old actor explained that he has been trying to slow his work schedule since meeting his now-wife, Alba.

"I haven't worked all year and I don't plan to, which has been lovely," the Marvel star told the publication.

Chris shared that he worked on three films back-to-back in 2022 and he doesn't plan to do that again.

"My girlfriend that I've had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now,'" he remembered. "And then, after, like, a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We're living in Atlanta for a year (for filming). Get ready."

The actor added, "And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again."

In 2022, he shot the Apple TV+ romcom Ghosted and the upcoming films Pain Hustlers and Red One. He has not filmed anything in 2023 so far.

Chris and the Portuguese actress, 26, were first romantically linked in 2021 when the Warrior Nun star followed Chris and several of his family members on social media.

The pair got married earlier this month, reportedly tying the knot in Chris's native Boston on 9 September.

The couple, who are notoriously private about their relationship, did not announce their engagement prior to their nuptials.