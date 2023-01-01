Chris Evans admits Ghosted 'could have been better'

Chris Evans has confessed his movie 'Ghosted' "could have been better" after it was mauled by critics.



The 'Captain America: The First Avenger' star appeared in the Apple TV Plus action movie opposite 'Blonde' actress Ana de Armas - playing a man who is ditched by his a love interest who turns out to be a secret agent - but the film was deemed a critical failure after receiving a slew of negative reviews and Chris has now admitted the film could have been done differently.



In an interview with GQ magazine - believed to have been given prior to the SAG-AFTRA actors union strike - he explained: "'Ghosted' to me felt like a movie that I grew up on, a movie that maybe we don’t see very much anymore. And the question is whether or not audiences have outgrown those types of films? ... I didn’t think audiences had outgrown it prior, and I still don’t think they have, despite the fact, I mean, technically I think we did okay on, in terms of viewership.



"Critics didn’t like it. But that’s more the fault of the movie as opposed to the appetite of the audience. I think the appetite’s there, if it’s done properly. We could have been better."



During the interview Chris also reflected on his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - comparing being a part of the 'Avengers' movies to playing in a Super Bowl game.



He added: "You kind of feel like you were just lucky enough to go along for the ride. It’s like winning the Super Bowl, but you weren’t Tom Brady. I mean, you were on the team. You might have had a couple good plays, but it’s not your victory to own. You are a part of it, which is wonderful. And you’re a part of a cultural phenomenon."