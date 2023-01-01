Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson following his rape conviction

Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from her husband Danny Masterson almost two weeks after he was sent to prison for rape.

Earlier this month, the That '70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in the early 2000s.

On Monday, his actress wife filed paperwork in a California court to end their marriage after almost 12 years.

"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," the star's attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, told TMZ on Tuesday. "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

According to the legal documents, Phillips cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as "TBD".

She requested legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old daughter, but is willing to allow Masterson to have visitation rights. Phillips also asked for spousal support, for her legal fees to be covered and for her legal name to be restored to Bijou Phillips.

The Raising Hope star, who married Masterson in October 2011, stood by her husband throughout the trial and attended his sentencing. She also submitted a character statement for the judge to consider when handing down the sentence.

"I can say that Danny has literally been a life-saving partner to me," she reportedly wrote. "We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter."