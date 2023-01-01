Chanel Iman welcomes third child

Model Chanel Iman has given birth to her third child.

The catwalk star announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she and her American footballer fiancée Davon Godchaux were the proud parents of a daughter.

"Capri Summer Godchaux 09-19-2023," she simply captioned a photo of her, Davon and their newborn in the hospital. She also posted two Polaroid images from her hospital bed on her Instagram Stories.

Fellow models such as Lily Aldridge, Winnie Harlow and Nadine Leopold congratulated Chanel, 32, on her arrival.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel revealed her pregnancy in early May, and a few weeks later, the couple announced their engagement. The name of their newborn, Capri, is seemingly a nod to the Italian island where Davon proposed to Chanel.

"The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go," she wrote across a series of Instagram posts at the time. "Baby moon in Capri turned into the perfect engagement... I love you so much @chauxdown... You promised me the world and so far you have given me that and so much more!"

Chanel also shares two daughters - Cali, five, and Cassie, three - with her ex-husband Sterling Shepard. She was married to the American footballer from March 2018 until he filed for divorce in June 2021.

Davon, who began dating Chanel in 2022, also has a seven-year-old son, Davon Godchaux II, from a previous relationship.