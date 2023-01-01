Sofía Vergara reflects on her past year after Joe Manganiello split

Sofía Vergara has declared that she is having a year of change after her split from Joe Manganiello.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the America's Got Talent live show on Tuesday, Sofía, 51, reflected on her past year following her divorce from the Magic Mike actor.

"It's been very interesting, you know. It's been an interesting year for me," the AGT judge told the reporter. "A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, what makes life so entertaining and interesting."

The Modern Family star added that although her year has been full of change, "I can't complain. I've had a great, great time. There's always time for more good stuff coming."

When discussing what is next for her, Sofía simply proclaimed, "I mean, my 50s!"

Sofía and Joe, 46, announced their separation after seven years of marriage in a joint statement to Page Six in July.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the statement read.

The former couple began dating in 2014 before tying the knot the following year.

A source recently told People that Joe is dating 33-year-old actress Caitlin O'Connor. The pair are "casually seeing each other at this point", the source said.