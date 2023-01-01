Jason Bateman had 'full meltdown' preparing for interview with Matthew McConaughey

Jason Bateman had a "full meltdown" while preparing for an interview with Matthew McConaughey.

During the most recent episode of the Smartless podcast, co-hosts Jason and Will Arnett recounted the time Jason had a "full meltdown" in front of the Interstellar star as a result of a series of technical difficulties.

The hosts and guest Matthew told the story of the incident which resulted in the Ozark star storming out of the room and postponing the episode.

"Matthew came on the show a couple of years ago, and he was ready to go," Will recalled. "And Jason was having some tech difficulties, shall we say."

"Oh no," Jason then said when clips of the incident began playing. "Please don't have playback."

"I don't see it here in the sound thing so let's just cancel. Let's reschedule this thing. I'm in a total f**kng tailspin," Jason could be heard saying in the clip after someone explained that Jason was experiencing technical difficulties.

Matthew could then be heard laughing, making the situation worse.

"Who the f**k is that?" Jason said in the clip, as he didn't know who was laughing. "Great, that's helpful."

Matthew then jokingly gave his own rendition of what happened during the commotion.

"Let me tell you what I've heard here over the last 30 minutes," he said. "We've gotta reboot here. His iPad got cloned, and then it got wiped right before the dog peed on it, so I gotta reboot one more time."

"It's not one of my prouder moments," Jason said looking back on the incident.

"The worst part is me hearing somebody laughing, thinking it's Will or Sean, and going, 'Who did that? That's not helpful,'" Jason continued. "And then I slammed my laptop shut, took my ball, and went home like a b**ch."

"I was so angry. I think maybe you had told me it was a big guest, so don't f**k around kind of thing. I just knew I was blowing it," he added.

Jason concluded, "Listen, Matthew, the fact that you've come back after that absolute wipeout, I can't thank you enough."