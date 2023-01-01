Leslie Jones recalls receiving death threats over Ghostbusters appearance

Leslie Jones has recalled receiving death threats following her appearance in Ghostbusters.

In an excerpt of the Ghostbusters star’s upcoming memoir published by Rolling Stone, Leslie remembered breaking down in tears after seeing online comments referring to her appearance in the 2016 movie.

“I can’t believe anyone would do this s**t to someone, anyone, for working,” she wrote of the bullying, harassment, and death threats she saw. “This is awful. I am in a movie. Death threats for something as small as that?”

2016’s Ghostbusters marked a remake of the original 1984 film. While 1984’s Ghostbusters starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis, the 2016 version starred the all-female lead cast of Leslie, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon.

“I was being sent films of being hanged, of white guys jacking off on my picture, saying, ‘You f**king n*****. We going to kill you,’” Leslie continued in her memoir. “Why are people being so evil to each other? How can you sit and type ‘I want to kill you.’ Who does that?”