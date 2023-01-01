Jimmy Kimmel's live show cancelled after positive Covid-19 test

Jimmy Kimmel's upcoming live show has been cancelled because he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kimmel and his fellow late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert were due to perform their Strike Force Three live show at Dolby Live at the Park MGM casino in Las Vegas on Saturday.

However, the 55-year-old announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the show had been cancelled due to his coronavirus diagnosis.

"Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show," Kimmel wrote. "I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick."

The TV personality added, "Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible."

Kimmel, Fallon, Colbert and fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers and John Oliver launched the Strike Force Five podcast last month.

The podcast and the live show were organised to raise money to support the hosts' employees while their shows are off air amid the strike.

The late-night talk shows went dark after members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in May over ongoing disputes regarding pay, residuals and other issues.