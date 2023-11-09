Matthew McConaughey files restraining order against 'delusional' fan

Matthew McConaughey has allegedly requested a judge protect him from a "delusional" fan who was stalking him.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the Dallas Buyers Club star claimed a woman with mental health issues was harassing him and threatening to show up at a book signing to meet him.

In the filing, Matthew stated the woman had "continuously harassed and stalked me since April 2022. The harassment started with delusional and disturbing letters, emails, and frivolous lawsuits."

"These lawsuits were designed to lure me to court and come into contact with me," he added.

The star continued, "She has purchased tickets to attend promotional events I am scheduled to appear at the week of 9/11/23. She is delusional and poses a threat to all that attend."

As per The Blast, the woman allegedly sent a "threatening email" to a bookstore the actor was scheduled to appear at, and the store forwarded it to Matthew's team.

"I am concerned that (she) will continue to stalk me and potentially cause me physical harm," the actor continued in the document. "Her past behavior is unstable and is also delusional since she believes we have a relationship and that she has co-authored my books."

While the legal document did not disclose any details pertaining to the "promotional event", the actor had recently been attending book signings to promote his newest work, Just Because.

In the children's book, which was released on 12 September, the actor shared his favourite life lessons in the form of playful couplets.