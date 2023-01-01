Jack Osbourne marries fiancée Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne has tied the knot with his fiancé of two years, Aree Gearhart.

The reality star, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with his fans, posting a picture of himself and Aree on their wedding day.

"Something really cool happened," Jack captioned the post. "I married the most amazing women I've ever met. All in."

Aree, 32, also confirmed her marriage to Jack on the social media platform, writing, "Snuck away and married my best friend last week."

"I am honoured to be your wife. all in forever," the interior designer added.

Aree's new sister in law, Kelly Osbourne, 38, commented on the post, "Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I'm so happy that it's official... we are sisters!!!!!!!"

Jack's mum, Sharon Osbourne also captioned the same picture on her own Instagram page, and revealed she was "bursting with joy" for the newlyweds.

Jack and Aree went official in 2019 after Jack split from ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, with whom he shares three daughters: Pearl, 11, Andy, seven, and Minnie, five.

The couple share a daughter together, Maple Artemis, who was born in June last year.