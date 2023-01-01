Guillermo del Toro and David S Goyer had plans for a 'really cool' Star Wars film

Guillermo del Toro almost directed a "really cool" 'Star Wars' film.

The 'Nightmare Alley' filmmaker was set to work with 'The Dark Knight' screenwriter David S. Goyer on a movie in the sci-fi franchise but the project never went ahead due to "a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on" at the time.

Asked which major franchise he'd like to be involved with, David revealed on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast: "I wrote an unproduced 'Star Wars' movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct... That was about four years ago.

“There was just a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time, but it’s a cool script... There’s a lot of cool artwork from it that was produced.”

And later in the interview, the writer revealed he had written a separate unproduced scriptment for an "origins of the Jedi movie", which would have been set 25,000 years before the first 'Star Wars' movie.

He added: "Dabbling in 'Star Wars' would have been fun.”

'Pinnochio' filmmaker Guillermo later shared a clip from the interview and clarified the project was discussed "many, MANY moons ago".

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters?

"BTW This is MANY, MANY moons ago... about 6 years or so...(sic)"

The 58-year-old director previously revealed he had turned down the chance to direct 'Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens' because he was "busy enough", with J.J. Abrams going on to helm the 2015 movie.

Speaking in 2013, Guillermo told IndieWire:"We got one phone call to my agent saying, ‘Is Guillermo interested?’ And basically I have so much stuff already of my own, and I’m pursuing stuff that I’m generating already…

"It was just a phone call, it didn’t go past that, it was very nice to be asked, but believe it or not, I’m busy enough.”