Zac Efron's The Iron Claw lands strike exemption

Zac Efron's 'The Iron Claw' has been granted an exemption so the cast can promote the movie during the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

'The Paperboy' star appears in the film alongside 'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White playing real life wrestlers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich and it's due for release in December - and now it's emerged the film has been granted an interim agreement from the actors union SAG-AFTRA so the stars can continue with publicity commitments.

As well as being able to promote the movie at a premiere and give interviews, the cast will also be allowed to attend awards shows.

The movie also includes Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James and tells the story of the pair of WWE Hall of Famers who came from a family of professional wrestlers led by patriarch Fritz Von Erich, with five of his six sons all following him into the sport.

The brothers - including David, Mike and Kris - rose to fame throughout the 1980s but their story was marred by personal tragedies which came to be known as the Von Erich curse.

It has been written and directed Sean Durkin, best known for 2011 movie 'Martha Marcy May Marlene', and is due to hit cinemas on December 22.

Jeremy Allen White previously revealed he had to work hard to bulk up for his role as Kerry Von Erich, telling Esquire magazine: "You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great. I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.

"In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter,” he said. “In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross."

He added of his co-star Zac: "Zac’s a maniac. He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing."