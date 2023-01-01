Rami Malek and Emma Corrin spotted kissing in London

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have seemingly confirmed their romance by being photographed kissing in London.

After two months of rumours surrounding the Mr. Robot actor and The Crown star's relationship, photographers for the Daily Mail caught the apparent couple mid-kiss on Thursday while they walked a dog in a park in the British capital.

An eyewitness told the outlet that Rami, 42, and Emma, 27, looked "blissfully happy and in love" on their dog walk, and they "weren't trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all".

The pair have recently been seen together at the US Open and a Bruce Springsteen concert.

A source for People magazine claimed that they were having "fun" and weren't afraid of seeming "affectionate".

Rami was previously in a relationship with his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton between 2018 and early 2023.

A source for The Sun previously confirmed that they split earlier this year, saying, "They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work."

Emma, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was last romantically linked to designer Ibrahim 'Ibby' Njoya.

Neither Emma nor Rami has commented on the relationship reports.