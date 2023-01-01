Cindy Crawford recalls posing nude for Playboy despite agents' advice

Cindy Crawford has recalled posing nude for Playboy against the advice of her agents.

In the second episode of Apple TV+'s The Super Models docuseries, Cindy explained her decision to pose nude for Playboy magazine in 1988.

"Everyone in my life at the time thought I shouldn't do Playboy. My modelling agency didn't feel that that fit into the types of jobs I should be doing," the supermodel said during the episode. "I think the brand still had a connotation to it that maybe scared some people off."

Having "understood the platform of Playboy and what that symbolized", Cindy understood that posing for Playboy "was definitely outside the normal trajectory for a Vogue model at the time".

However, becoming the face of Revlon offered her the job security and freedom to pursue more adventurous projects.

"I don't know, there was just something about it that intrigued me. So against the advice of my agents, I said 'yes,'" she recalled. "That's the whole thing for me is, even if I make choices that other people disagree with or don't like, if they're my decisions and I have control of it, that's empowering to me. Even if it's doing Playboy. I never felt like a victim of that decision."

The offer came through fashion photographer Herb Ritts.

"Herb Ritts was someone that I worked with a lot," Cindy said. "I stayed at his house and we were very good friends."

She also revealed that she didn't request much money to pose but she asked for "control of the images" and "the right to kill the story if I don't like it".