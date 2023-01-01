Michael Caine reveals retirement plans following The Great Escaper

Michael Caine has "sort of" retired from acting.

While speaking to The Telegraph, The Italian Job star claimed that his upcoming film The Great Escaper will be his last.

"I am b**ody 90 now, and I can't walk properly and all that," Caine told the outlet. "I sort of am retired now."

The Great Escaper follows Royal Navy veteran Bernard 'Bernie' Jordan, who escapes from his retirement facility in England and travels to France to participate in the 70th anniversary commemoration of D-Day.

"I was so happy to do it. I just loved the character of Bernie," he said of the upcoming film. "I thought he was incredible, and it's so beautifully written. With COVID and all that, I hadn't done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished."

He continued, "I suddenly did it - and had such a wonderful time. They gave me a very good walking stick, and I was able to do scenes that needed that. I'd just do them once, and then fall over. But just one take, and that's it. Forget it."

Oliver Parker, who directed The Great Escaper, also commented on Caine's role in the film.

"We were careful to ensure that Michael wasn't working too hard, and having to negotiate him moving around at the pace he did," the filmmaker explained. "But for him to have returned to acting after not having made a film in a while, and in the way he did, was quite a thing."

The Great Escaper, also starring the late Glenda Jackson, will be released in U.K. cinemas on 6 October.