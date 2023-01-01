Vanessa Hudgens listens to 'aggressive techno' during Halloween season

Vanessa Hudgens has revealed that she listens to "aggressive techno" during the Halloween season.

While speaking to Allure in a recent interview, the actress/singer shared some of her favourite autumn habits, including wearing all-black outfits and listening to "aggressive" techno music.

"I started decorating at the end of August and got out all of the fall scented candles," the 34-year-old confessed to the publication.

"Obviously, Halloween movies come on constantly. And then the wardrobe changes," the High School Musical alum continued. "I literally got dressed this morning, and was like, 'It's time to start wearing all black. It's time.'"

Vanessa added she can't help but embrace the "whole energy" of the Halloween season.

"I just love the whole energy of the season, the sights, the sounds, and the smells," The Princess Switch star gushed. "Oh, and then my Halloween playlist goes on, which is pretty aggressive techno."