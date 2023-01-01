Russell Brand thanks fans for support

Russell Brand has thanked fans for their support after he was accused of rape and sexual assault.

The British comedian has spoken publicly for the first time since the allegations surfaced last weekend, and described the past week as “extraordinary and distressing”.

During a three-minute video Brand also paid tribute to his followers for challenging an investigation conducted by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

“Obviously, it’s been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with," he said in the clip, which was posted on Twitter/X and Rumble on Friday.

While he didn’t directly address the allegations levelled at him, he referred to “media corruption and censorship”.

Brand also discussed “deep state and corporate collusion”, and promised to release a longer video on streaming site Rumble on Monday. The 48-year-old star said he had chosen the platform because it had made a “clear commitment to free speech”.

Earlier this week a YouTube spokesperson announced they have suspended monetisation on Brand's channel, meaning he won't make money from the advertising on his videos.

The star’s UK Bipolarisation tour has also been postponed after four women accused Brand of rape or sexual assault between 2006 and 2013.

On Monday, London's Metropolitan Police announced they had received another report of alleged assault against Brand dating back to 2003.

In a pre-emptive video Brand strongly denied all allegations against him and insisted his relationships were “absolutely always consensual".