Michelle Dockery marries Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle Dockery married her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge on Saturday.

The Downton Abbey actress exchanged vows with film and TV producer Jasper in an intimate ceremony at St Nicholas’ Church in Chiswick, west London.

The newlyweds were seen holding hands and chatting to guests as they left the 45-minute ceremony, in photographs obtained by The Daily Mail.

Michelle wore a stunning bespoke white satin Emilia Wickstead gown and carried a Aspinal of London clutch bag, while Jasper looked dapper in a smart three-piece navy suit.

A host of Michelle’s Downton Abbey co-stars were present for the couple’s big day including Hugh Bonneville, Lily James, Elizabeth McGovern, Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Lesley Nicol and Allen Leech.

The period drama’s creator Julian Fellowes was invited, along with his wife Emma Joy Kitchener.

Also in attendance was Jasper’s sister, Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her partner, playwright Martin McDonagh.

Michelle, 41, and Jasper, 35, began dating in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends.

The pair announced their engagement in The Times newspaper in January 2022.

Michelle was previously engaged to commercial public relations executive John Dineen. He passed away aged 34 after battling a rare form of cancer in 2015.