Brian Austin Green engaged

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are engaged.

Professional dancer Sharna has revealed that her actor beau asked her to marry him during the summer.

“He proposed to me,” Sharna said on Friday’s episode of their iHeart radio podcast Old-ish. “We’ve been engaged for a minute. We’ve been engaged for like two months.”

Brian added the proposal took place at the “perfect place” – during his surprise 50th birthday party in July.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star waited until the bash was almost over before he enlisted the help of three of his children – 10-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Journey and one-year-old Zane – to pop the question.

“Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box, and they all come in there and they stand next to (Brian),” Sharna explained. “And he takes the box from Journey and he opens it up to me and he says, ‘Will you spend the rest of your life with us?’”

Brian and Sharna also shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, with the Australian ballroom dancer showing off her stunning diamond ring in a video.

The couple met when they were partnered on US TV show Dancing with the Stars and began dating in October 2020.

They welcomed their first child, son Zane Walker Green, in June last year.