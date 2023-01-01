Kylie Minogue blames Neighbours for publicity surrounding her love life

Kylie Minogue has cited her role in Neighbours as the reason for enduring public interest in her love life.

The Padam Padam singer, 55, played Charlene Robinson in the Australian soap drama from 1986 until 1988. During her time on the series, Kylie's character married Jason Donovan's character Scott Robinson.

The TV couple also dated off-screen from 1984 until 1989.

"I've often wondered if a lot of that started with the fact that I was 'Scott and Charlene' or 'Kylie and Jason'," the pop star reflected during a recent interview with Vogue Australia. "Because it seems slightly disproportionate to me, or someone like Jennifer Aniston, where (public interest) is disproportionate to the other stuff you do."

Kylie continued, "Yes, there's a level of acceptance that that's the way it is, and I think mostly it's driven by, we all love a bit of gossip. It's kind of like, what would've happened over the fence forever ago."

The Spinning Around singer most recently dated GQ magazine employee Paul Solomons from 2018 until earlier this year.

Kylie told the publication she would prefer the public discourse surrounding her life to move on from "she's lucky in love, she's unlucky in love" because relationships are "not that simple".

"But I'm happy where I am - I just will state that!" the star confirmed.

The singer's 16th album Tension was released on 22 September.