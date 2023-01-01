Matthew McConaughey gushes over 10-year marriage with Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey has offered relationship advice after marking 10 years of marriage to Camila Alves.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada for an interview, the Interstellar star discussed having been married to the Brazilian model since 2012.

"I think the challenge as we go on in relationships is realizing and accepting that individually, we still change," Matthew told the outlet. "We're essentially who we are, but individually certain things become... personally, our priority list changes, our value list changes. We want to try new things."

He continued, "Or maybe we want to do something we used to do twice as much. And sometimes you're like, we have to measure, is that change in my partner something that I believe is essentially them and I need to adapt with them, or is it something that I'm going, 'This is not them, this is not a good way to go. Do I need to intercept?' and go, 'Please don't do that.'"

Matthew and Camila met in a Los Angeles club in 2006 and became engaged in December 2011. They married in a three-day celebration in Austin, Texas in June 2012.

"Why we love each other can be the same reason, essentially. But we're not the same people 10 years later, 15 years later, we have different interests, we're growing," the actor, 53, added in his interview. "And I think there's a leniency to have with each other to go, 'I understand you're growing, you're changing, but is our moral bottom line?'"

He concluded, "I think that's always a good question as parents and as couples, asking, 'As much as we're changing, is our moral bottom line where it was when we fell in love with each other and why we started a family? Is it the same spot?'"