Josh Duhamel reveals son Axl's reaction to expected baby news

Josh Duhamel has revealed how his son Axl reacted to the news that he is set to become a big brother.

During an interview with Parade published on Thursday, the Shotgun Wedding star, who is expecting his first child with wife Audra Mari, recalled telling his 10-year-old - named Axl - that he is going to become a big brother.

"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be - You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" Josh told the outlet of Axl's reaction to the big news. "I was like, 'Of course, I'm going to still love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"

The actor shares Axl with his ex-wife, singer Fergie. Josh and Audra, who was crowned Miss World America 2016, announced on 11 September that they were expecting their first child together.

Josh, 50, went on to describe his son as a "really sweet kid" who is "really good with younger kids."

The Love, Simon star also shared, "He loves babies... So I think he's going to be a great older brother."

Josh and Audra, 29, tied the knot in September 2022.