Sophia Loren rushed to hospital after fall

Sophia Loren was rushed to hospital for an emergency surgery after she suffered a fall on Sunday.

The iconic Italian actress, who turned 89 years old in September, was hospitalised on Sunday following a fall at her home in Switzerland. The incident resulted in several hip fractures and a serious fracture to her femur, which necessitated surgery, according to a source close to the actress as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

There is cautious optimism regarding the outcome of the surgery, but it is expected to require a lengthy recovery period, the source added.

News of the incident was revealed by a restaurant that Sophia was scheduled to open in Bari, Italy on Tuesday. Additionally, the Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow star was set to receive honorary citizenship from the Italian city.

However, as a result of her fall, all of the actress's upcoming engagements have been cancelled, according to the outlet.

Sophia's two sons, Carlo and Edoardo, are reportedly with her at the hospital.

The actress was last seen at a public appearance on 2 September at the Armani fashion show in Venice which was held during the 80th Venice Film Festival.